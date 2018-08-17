Pakistan to learn from Chinese experience in economic development, anti-graft campaign: Chairman Senate

BEIJING, Aug 17 (APP):Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan’s government hopes to learn the valuable experience of China in economic development, poverty alleviation, anti-graft campaigns and many other areas.

In a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held here, he said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has across the board political and institutional support in Pakistan and CPEC projects are progressing smoothly.

He also observed that Pakistan hopes that work on New Gwadar International Airport and other social welfare projects will also accelerate with Chinese assistance.

The Chairman Senate who is visiting China on invitation of Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Wang Yang and leading a multiparty and multi-region delegation of senators and businessmen assured the Chinese foreign minister of continuity of policy and commitment to CPEC and other bilateral cooperation in the wake of change of political leadership in the country.

He said that the friendship with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and the consensus of all parties.

The Chairman asked for concerted efforts for the uplift of Gawadar and other areas of Balochistan on which success of CPEC was dependent and also urged to undertake socio-economic development projects in Gawadar.

The Chairman Senate said that Pakistan and China are “iron friends” who have stood the test of time and huge changes and challenges in the region and international arena.

He assured of Pakistan’s continued diplomatic support to the legitimate concerns of China and urged China to play an enhanced role in alleviating the sufferings and HR violations of innocent Kashmiris in Indian occupied areas.

“We are looking forward to seeing China continuing to play a positive role in improving neighboring countries relationship,” he noted.

The Chinese foreign minister said that China and Pakistan should jointly push forward the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and constantly enrich the connotation of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

He said that no matter how the international and regional situations change, China will firmly adhere to the policy of friendship with Pakistan.

“CPEC, a landmark project of mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Pakistan, will certainly help Pakistan develop its economy, improving its people’s livelihood,” he added.

Wang Yi also hailed that Pakistan has just held a successful general election, “It is believed that under the leadership of the new government, Pakistan will make new achievements in national construction.”

The senators belonging to different political parties conveyed the best wishes of their Leadership for the leaders of government and people of China.

During the meeting, both sides agreed that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor has added an economic dimension to the already excellent bilateral strategic relationship between the two countries.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid was also present during the meeting.