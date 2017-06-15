Pakistan to join top global economies of G20 by 2030: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP): Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq

Dar Thursday said Pakistan would be part of elite club of leading

world economies G20 by 2030 according to predictions of

international financial institutions.

Speaking at a contract signing ceremony of “Broadband for

Sustainable Development Projects and National Incubation Centres”,

he said the distinction of the four year government of Pakistan

Muslim League(N) was that it ensured transparency and good

governance.

He emphasised that political pettiness should be buried and

everybody should join hands for taking forward Pakistan’s economy.

He said Pakistan signed agreements with Organization of

Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in 2016, changed its

laws and made its financial systems compatible with global standards

to stop tax evasion.

He said Pakistan Muslim League(N) led by Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif delivered what it promised and put the country on the path of

sustainable prosperity.

In April, he said, he met members of Pakistan-US Business

Council in Washington and exchanged views with leading companies.

The businessmen of United States expressed confidence in the

policies of PMLN government and appreciated its transparency in

grant of projects.

Ishaq Dar challenged that nobody could prove any financial

irregularity of the government in its last four years.

He said the government had vigorously implemented its policies

and took steps for digital and financial inclusion of Pakistanis

especially its youth.

The plan was to digitally empower 50 percent of the country’s

adult population in coming years, the minister added.

He said in the new budget, incentives were announced for the

expansion of information technology industry.

He said the government would stay on and further strengthen

the economy of Pakistan despite all the negative talk of certain

quarters.

Ishaq urged the IT sector to work for increasing exports of

the country, adding the IT companies would get all out support of

the government.

He said four years back, Pakistan was on the verge of economic

collapse and faced bankruptcy but since 2013, the country’s economic

outlook improved and went from negative to stable to positive.

The minister said many enemies within and outside the country

did not want that Pakistan become sovereign and economically strong.

“We must defeat their designs. We have a clear vision for the

country and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif have given a

roadmap of economic growth and development.”

He stressed that economy must be decoupled from politics.

“We should have one charter for economic progress of the

country. The government is working on implementing its 2018-2023

medium term economic strategy.”

The government had paid the loans taken during the periods of

Pervez Musharraf and Pakistan Peoples Party, he reminded.

He congratulated the IT companies for undertaking numerous

projects of information technology in a very short span of time.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication

Anusha Rahman Khan said the government would provide all kind of

support to companies that would build the National Incubation

Centres.

She told that the projects of Universal Service Fund for

underserved and unserved areas of Balochistan would benefit

population of 0.5 million and they would enjoy the facility of 3G

services.

In the next stage, broadband services would be provided to

Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), she added.

She said according to plan of digital Pakistan envisioned by

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif every village of Pakistan would

be connected and get mobile phone services.

The minister said the incubation centres would be established

in Peshawar, Karachi and Lahore and would generate immense business

opportunities through joint ventures.