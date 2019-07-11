Pakistan to incentivize investment in export-led industry, import substitution: Khusru Bakhtyar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Thursday said that the incumbent Government was focusing on promoting export-led industry and import substitution for sustained economic growth.

He said that China can help increase Pakistan’s exports by relocating export oriented industries and initiating joint ventures in various fields.

He said that this will boost industrial cooperation besides strengthening bilateral economic partnership between the two countries.