Pakistan to host two int’l tennis events before year end

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) will
host two back-to-back International Tennis Federation (ITF) Futures
(Men’s Professional Circuit events) before the end of ongoing year.
“We will host these events in November-December, this year,”
President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah told APP.
He said each event would carry a prize purse of 15000 US
dollars. “The ITF has agreed to provide us 5000 dollars for each of
the event, while the rest of the amount will be borne by the PTF”,
he added.
Salim Saifullah said ITF Manager Training Centres and Events
Frank Couraud came Pakistan on a five-day visit to discuss tennis
development. He said Frank’s visit would pave the way for high-
profile ITF officials to travel to Pakistan.
“I’ll also invite ITF President to witness Davis Cup tie’s
final against Thailand in September” he said.
He said Pakistan successfully hosted Davis Cup tie against
Iran after a gap of 12 years, which he said was a turning point for
promotion of tennis in the country.
“The way we conducted Davis Cup tie against Iran has told the
world that we are a sports loving nation and know how to respect
international stars,” he added.
He said unfortunately Hong Kong decided against playing in
Pakistan, otherwise people would have a lot of international
activity here.
He said Pakistan was fully prepared to host Thailand for Davis
Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II final in September. “Hosting of Thailand
would further enhance the credentials of Pakistan to hold ITF
events.”
