Pakistan to host two int’l tennis events before year end

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) will

host two back-to-back International Tennis Federation (ITF) Futures

(Men’s Professional Circuit events) before the end of ongoing year.

“We will host these events in November-December, this year,”

President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah told APP.

He said each event would carry a prize purse of 15000 US

dollars. “The ITF has agreed to provide us 5000 dollars for each of

the event, while the rest of the amount will be borne by the PTF”,

he added.

Salim Saifullah said ITF Manager Training Centres and Events

Frank Couraud came Pakistan on a five-day visit to discuss tennis

development. He said Frank’s visit would pave the way for high-

profile ITF officials to travel to Pakistan.

“I’ll also invite ITF President to witness Davis Cup tie’s

final against Thailand in September” he said.

He said Pakistan successfully hosted Davis Cup tie against

Iran after a gap of 12 years, which he said was a turning point for

promotion of tennis in the country.

“The way we conducted Davis Cup tie against Iran has told the

world that we are a sports loving nation and know how to respect

international stars,” he added.

He said unfortunately Hong Kong decided against playing in

Pakistan, otherwise people would have a lot of international

activity here.

He said Pakistan was fully prepared to host Thailand for Davis

Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II final in September. “Hosting of Thailand

would further enhance the credentials of Pakistan to hold ITF

events.”