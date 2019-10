ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) would be hosting the International Junior Squash Championship here at the Mushaf Squash Complex from November 24 to 28.

“The boys’ categories to be held in the championship included under-13, u-15, u-17 and u19 while the girls’ would only contest in the u-19 category,” Squash Legend Qamar Zaman, who is also PSF vice-president, told APP.