Pakistan to host AIPS Asia congress next month

LAHORE, Sep 29 (APP)- Pakistan Sports Writers Federation in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage is all set to hold a special session of the AIPS ASIA Congress- 2017 on October 6 at Islamabad.

The congress will elect the new office bearers of the continental wing of AIPS, said a spokesman of the PSWF here on Friday.

This snap activity of the continental body has been warranted by its decisive moves taken earlier in the Month of February at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. To get its decisions materialized, the AIPS ASIA Congress of the time had constituted a five member committee comprising Salim Al Habsi of Oman, Saba Nayakanof India, Attef Rashid of Jordan, Rashid Nasar of Lebanon and Mustafa Mamun of Bangladesh, he said.

There were two invitations to become host to this Congress, However, finally Pakistan was selected as the venue and it is going to welcome the delegates. Amjad Aziz Malik, President of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation had taken the privilege to extending the invitation on behalf of his country. It merits amention here that Amjad Aziz Malik is the executive committee member of AIPS; the honourwhich he has retained second consecutive time during the recently held AIPS Congress in Korea, besides being the ex-Secretary General of AIPS ASIA.

He said although there had been a couple of major activities including conduct of a meeting of Executive Committee of AIPS ASIA at Lahore in 2014, however, this is the first time in the history of Pakistan to be host to an election congress of the body.

This is also worth mentioning that Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and heritage especially State Minister Mrs.MarriyumAurnagzaib is extending all support to the organizers to send a message of peace and friendship to all over the world telling them that we don’t need financial help after fighting against terrorism now just Pakistani people deserve due acknowledgement for rendering fruitful struggle and this moot is clear depiction of the reality .Organizers expecting delegates from 30 member countries while President AIPS Gianni Merlo, First vice president Esat Yilmaer and Vice President Hungarian Sports Journalists Association Dr.Zsuzsawill also grace the occasion.