MULTAN, Dec 22 (APP)::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday that the foreign ministry would organise a conference of 11 countries’ envoys on Dec 27-28 to bring foreign investment to the country.

Talking to the media after inauguration of annual exhibition of Gul-e-Dawoodi by Parks and Horticulture

Authority (PHA) here at Qasim Bagh, Qureshi said government’s prudent policies were yielding positive results.