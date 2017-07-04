Pakistan to hoist world’s eighth largest flag at Wagah border

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP): Pakistan is all set to hoist the

eighth largest flag of the world at Wagah border and the

preparations are in full swing.

As per details, the eight largest flag would be installed in

the park adjacent to the border. The Pakistani flag would be 400

feet high 120 feet wide, and would illustrate its glory before the

enemy, private news channel reported.

The parade at Wagah border and patriotic slogans are the

essence of the ceremony that people come to witness on daily

basis, and this addition of eight largest flag would surely boost

their spirits and passion.

According to the assistant director of PHA, the machinery is

at work to remove the trees from the place where the flag is

planned to be erected.