Pakistan to give strapping response to India: Nadeem

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday said Pakistan being an atomic power was capable to give befitting response to Indian aggression.

The whole nation was united against Indian aggression and stand with Pakistan’s valiant armed forces, he said talking to a private news channels.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan consulted with ministers and military leadership on violation of Pakistani airspace by Indian Air Force and it was decided that Pakistan would respond to Indian intrusion at the time and place of its choice.