ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Minister for Finance Asad Umar Tuesday said Pakistan would give kinetic response to Indian aggression.
“There is no option under consideration on table that Pakistan would not give buffeting reply but assured that it would response to Indian aggression with aggression,” he said talking to a private news channel.
Pakistan to give kinetic response to Indian aggression: Asad
