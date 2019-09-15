Pakistan to give its best in series against Sri Lanka: Bating legend Miandad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):Bating legend Javed Miandad has advised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the green-shirts to focus on giving the best in the series against Sri Lanka this month.

The Sri Lankan team would be playing three ODIs and as many Twenty20s in September and October against Pakistan.

According to reports, Sri Lankan players, including T20 skipper Lasith Malinga, and former captains Angelo Mathews besides Dinesh Chandimal, Suranga Lakmal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera and Niroshan Dickwella, have opted out of the tour.