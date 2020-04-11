Pakistan to get rid of coronavirus pandemic soon: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary on Saturday assured Pakistan would hopefully be the first one among few countries to get rid of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking on a private news channel, he said few weeks back, Pakistan had no capacity to deal with the challenge of Corona-virus but within a very short span of time we have improved our capacity and capabilities to fight against it.

Fawad said we were in dire need of safety kits, masks and ventilators amid COVID-19 outbreak, while we have increased our capacity in health system against this pandemic and now we will start manufacturing the ventilators indigenously on our own.

He said the morale of the nation is really high in this critical situation prevailing due to corona virus pandemic.

He said the people should follow the guidelines as precautionary measures and observe social distancing, stay at home and thus stay strong.

“While we must salute the dedication of our engineers, doctors, paramedical staff and security forces who are fighting against COVID-19 as frontline soldiers”, he added.

Pakistan will be among the first few countries to get rid of this pandemic soon, he added.