Pakistan to further strengthen partnership with WB: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar Thursday said Pakistan looked forward to further

strengthen development partnership with the World Bank (WB).

Ishaq Dar was talking to Pakistan’s Executive Director in

the WB, Nasir Mahmood Khosa who called on him.

The minister said the government would welcome the visit by

Chief Executive Officer WB Kristalina Georgieva by the end of this

month.

He stated that the government acknowledged and appreciated the support provided by the World Bank for achieving macroeconomic stability and economic development in the country.

He directed to ensure quality contributions by Pakistan’s constituency

in the WB on matters of policy and future plans of the bank.

Earlier, Khosa briefed the finance minister on matters

relating to the WB’s financing of various programmes and projects.

The executive director informed regarding the upcoming visit of

newly appointed WB’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kristalina I. Georgieva.

The WB CEO would be visiting Pakistan from January 26 to 28.

This would be her first visit to any member country after her

appointment as the CEO of WB.