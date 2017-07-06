Pakistan to facilitate investors, strengthen ties with China: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid has said that Pakistan would facilitate Chinese investors and resolve any legal problem which they might face here.
In his meeting with the delegation of China Justice Department
led by the Vice Minister of Justice Liu Zhenyu, he offered
cooperation and active collaboration in the legal field to further
cement the all weather and time tested bonds between China and
Pakistan.
Zahid Hamid warmly welcomed the guests and briefed the Chinese
Delegation on the functions of Federal Law Ministry.
Matters relating to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
were also discussed in the meeting. Minister for Law assured Chinese
delegation to facilitate Chinese investors and resolve any legal
problem which they may face in Pakistan. He proposed a Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) between Law and Justice Ministries of China and
Pakistan.
Vice Minister of Justice China Liu Zhenyu stated that he
and his delegation were very happy to visit Pakistan and expressed
his full support for the proposed MoU for cooperation between China
and Pakistan in legal sphere.
He also welcomed the inclusion of Pakistan in Shanghai
Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a full member and expressed the
view that it will further strengthen the bonds between two brotherly
nations, by opening a new window for legal cooperation.
He thanked the Minister for Law over warm reception and
hospitality in Pakistan and extended invitation to the Minister to
visit China with his legal team.
The Chinese delegation also visited the Federal Judicial
Academy and was briefed on the functions and activity of the premier
institutions of judicial and legal training in Pakistan.
