Pakistan to face South Korea in Asian Volleyball C’ship opener on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):National volleyball team will take on four-time champions South Korea on Friday in their inaugural fixture of Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship.

The 20th edition of the championship is taking place in Tehran, the capital city of Iran from September 13 to 21.

Pakistan have been placed in Group D along with South Korea, Indonesia and Kuwait. Hosts Iran, Qatar Sri Lanka and Australia are in Group A. Group B comprises defending Champions Japan, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Hong Kong, while China, Kazakhstan, India and Oman form Group C.

In their second fixture, Pakistan will take on Indonesia on Friday (September 14), while they will face Kuwait on September 15 in their third fixture of first round.