Pakistan to face Malaysia in Asia Cup on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Pakistan will play its next match against Malaysia on Wednesday in the 10th Hockey Asia Cup played in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

According to the second round schedule Pakistan will play Malaysia and India will face South Korea on Wednesday, said a press release issued here from Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

On October 19, Pakistan will be up against South Korea and on October 21 Pakistan will play India. The top two teams from the second round will meet again in the Final on October 22.

The bottom two will play for the third position on the same day. The teams which have finished at the third and fourth spots in Pool A and Pool B will figure in the Classification matches for Fifth to Eighth places.

Currently India leads Pool A with 9 points followed by Pakistan (4, points). In Pool B, Malaysia is placed at No. 1 spot with 9 points while South Korea is at second place with 6 points.