ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Friday said that Pakistan would extend all kind of assistance for early completion of Turkmenistan Afghanistan Pakistan and Iran gas pipeline (TAPI) project.
The minister expressed these views during a meeting with CEO, TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd Muhammetmyrat Amanov.
Pakistan to extend assistance for early completion of TAPI gas pipeline project: Sarwar
