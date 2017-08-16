Mushahidullah pledges to protect wildlife, habits from human, climate threats

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Minister for Climate Change Senator

Mushahidullah Khan Wednesday pledged to boost efforts for protection

of the country’s wildlife and their habitats, particularly snow

leopard, from worsening effects of global warming-induced climate

change.

“Human-caused climate change has become today a major threat

to the survival of the wildlife species and their habitats and

deforestation and conversion of forest lands for non-forestry uses

were making climate change-related impacts only worse for the

sustainability of the wildlife,” he highlighted during a meeting here

with Ms. Aban Marker Kabraji, regional director of the International

Union for Conservation of Nature – Asia (IUCN-Asia).

He said,”Our country is home to a diverse array

of wildlife ranging from the highest peaks, to the driest deserts,

to freshwater and marine environments and to all the places in

between. The abundant and diverse wildlife resources, which are so

important to our culture and well-being, face a bleak future if we

do not address global warming collectively.”.

He told Ms Kabraji that the present government was making

all-out efforts for the protection of wilidilfe and their habtats from

both climate and human-related threats and this was the central goal

of the Rs 10 billion Green Pakistan Programme launched by former

prime minister Nawaz Sharif being implemented in all provinces in

collaboration with the provincial forest and wilidilfe department.

Ms Kabraji assured her organisation’s all-out support in all

possible forms for protecting the country’s wilidlife and their habitats

as well as ecosystems and overall biodiversity.

She also briefed the minister about various environment and

climate change-related programmes, particularly mangroves

conservation programme in Sindh and Balochistan provicnes, being

spearheaded by IUCN International for boosting the country’s climate

resilience and achieving overall environmental development and

conservation and protection of natural resources of Pakistan.

Thanking the IUCN for its conservation efforts in the country,

Mushahidullah Khan urged her to help the country build up its capacity building, transfer of technical know-how and technology required for

coping with environmental and climate change-caused threats to the

country’s overall environment, wildlife and their habitats.

The minister also highlighted during the meeting that he

would also lobby with international wildlife experts and biologists

at the upcoming International Snow Leopard & Ecosystem Forum in

Bishkek for the establishment of a permanent set-up in Pakistan for the

protection and conservation of the snow leopard that lives in the

country’s snow-capped mountains.

Being held from Bishkek capital city of Kyrgyz Republic from

August 24, the two-day International Snow Leopard & Ecosystem Forum

will bring together heads and representatives of the Governments of

the 12 snow leopard range countries as well as of other interested

nations with leaders from international institutions, donor

agencies, conservation organizations, and scientific institutions.

The event aims to strengthen the existing efforts of the range

countries to protect the snow leopard. The ambitious target is to

get international support for securing 20 snow leopard landscapes by

2020. Apart from the snow leopard range countries representatives,

the forum will also be attended by other representatives of the

conservation community – interested countries and leaders from

international institutions, donor agencies, conservation

organizations and scientific institutions.

This high-level event aims to further strengthen the range

countries’ ongoing effort to protect the snow leopard, and to

galvanize international support for their ambitious plan of securing

20 snow leopard landscapes by the year 2020.

The meeting was attended by high officials of the climate

change ministry and representatives IUCN-Pakistan office.