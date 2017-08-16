Pakistan launches Consulate General at Melbourne

ISLAMABABD, Aug 16 (APP): The Pakistan High Commission, Australia

has established a Consulate General in Melbourne to facilitate the ever-growing Pakistani community in Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania as more than 40% of Pakistani students in Australia are enrolled in Victorian institutions.

According to High Commission sources Wednesday, High Commissioner Naela

Chohan launched the consulate two days before Independence Day.

The event coincided with the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of

Pakistan’s independence and the 70th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Australia.

It was an important occasion to underscore the interest of the

government of Pakistan to further strengthen the relations with Australia and to promote bilateral trade, investment and increased cooperation in education, agriculture and health sectors.

President of the Legislative Assembly of Victoria, Bruce Atkinson was

the chief guest at the event while Minister of Finance and Multicultural Affairs of the government of Victoria, Robin Scott MP, and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Victoria, Colin Brooks were the guests of honour.

They welcomed the establishment of the Consulate General and

congratulated the people of Pakistan on the 70th anniversary of their independence.

The importance of promoting bilateral relations including parliamentary

exchanges was highlighted and the positive role of Pakistani diaspora in progress and prosperity of Victoria was also appreciated.

The high commissioner in her address said since her arrival in

Australia she had been unrelenting in her efforts to fulfil the promise she had made to the community on opening of Consulate General of Pakistan.

She informed them that Sardar Adnan Rashid had been nominated as

Pakistan’s first Consul General in Melbourne, who would be resuming his responsibilities soon.

She also highlighted the various areas of cooperation

between Pakistan and Australia in general and Victoria and Punjab, in particular.

She hoped that Parliamentary Friendship Groups will

be established in the Parliaments of the two states and highlighted the fact that currently 40% of Pakistani students in Australia were enrolled in various educational institutions of Victoria.

The high commissioner lauded the community for its positive role in not

only progress and development of Victoria but also in acting as a strong bridge between the two countries.

She also announced that awards would be given to the

Pakistanis residing in Australia who had excelled in different fields.

In this regard, she requested the community members to

nominate those Pakistanis who had attained excellence in different walks of life in Australia for which voting would be done by the Pakistani diaspora across Australia. The successful candidates would be awarded by the High Commission.

The members of the diplomatic corps, Australian parliamentarians, senior

officials, representatives of all the major community associations and media participated in the event.