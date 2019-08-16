Pakistan to do everything for Kashmiris if world fails to act: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Pakistan would be compelled to do everything for the oppressed Kashmiris, if the international bodies failed to force India to follow the United Nations charter.

In a video message, she said as the United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation were the highest forums, so Pakistan had taken its case to the UN.

Dr Firdous said the United Nations already had 11 resolutions on Kashmir which was a grave human issue. If the international bodies failed today then Pakistan would be compelled to do everything for the oppressed Kashmiris, which should be done for the sake of humanity, she added.

She said India had always violated the international agreements including the resolutions of UN Security Council on Kashmir. India also violated the international law when it carried out nuclear explosions in 1974 and 1998, and again when it violated the 1972 Shimla agreement, she added.

The special assistant said the world could not stop India from nuclear explosions in 1974 and it also violated the 1948 UN resolutions on Kashmir, sending a message to the world that it did not accept decisions of the international institutions.

She stressed that India was committing grave human rights violations and oppressing the people in Kashmir.

If the world did not stop the massacre in Kashmir then the world would again see a repeat of what happened in Rohingya and Bosnia.