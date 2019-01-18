Pakistan to continue to play its role to support UN charter: President

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that Pakistan had always remained a steadfast supporter of United Nations and the principle of its Charter and would continue to play its active role in its support.

The President said this while talking to President of UN General Assembly Ms. Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, who called on him at the Awan-e-Sadr. Federal Minster for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present on the occasion.