Pakistan to continue raising Kashmir issue internationally: FO

ISLAMABAD, March 26 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees

Zakria on Sunday said Pakistan would continue to raise the Kashmir issue at all the international forums.

Talking to PTV, he said the facts and figures about Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris had been documented by many international organizations, including Amnesty International.

Hundreds of Kashmiris were killed by Indian forces in fake encounters, he added.

Nafees Zakria said India was involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan as evident from the arrest of its agent Kulbhushan Yadev.

Replying to a question, he said a delegation of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) would soon visit Azad Kashmir.