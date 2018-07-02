Pakistan to continue playing role in maintaining international peace: COAS

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday affirmed that Pakistan would continue to play positive role being one of the highest troop contributing nation for maintaining international peace and security under United Nations Flag.

He was talking to Under Secretary General, United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix who called on him at GHQ, Rawalpindi, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations issued here.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts and sacrifices in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.

The Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS) was established in 2013 to provide peacekeeping training to Domestic and International peacekeepers and was inaugurated by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon.

Earlier, Jean Pierre Lacroix visited CIPS, at National University of Science and Technology, (NUST).

While interacting with students and faculty members, the visiting dignitary paid rich tribute to sacrifices of Pakistani peacekeepers for global peace and security and saving civilian lives under UN umbrella.

Pursuing a long history with UN Peacekeeping since 1960’s Pakistan has been wholeheartedly supporting UN in Peacekeeping in more than 44 missions.

The delegation paid tribute to 156 Pakistani peacekeepers who have sacrificed their lives in the noble cause of humanity and restoring peace and stability in different regions. “We are extremely grateful to Pakistan for its warm welcome and also for Pakistan outstanding contribution to UN Peace keeping,” Lacroix said. He said “this visit was also an opportunity to pay tribute to 156 Pakistani Peace keepers who lost their lives serving the UN, we express special thought for them, for their memory and also their families and we also would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to all the Pakistani peace keepers currently serving in our missions and as well as their families. All of them are paying a price for that and we are extremely grateful.”

He said “Pakistan Army and Armed forces contributions to our mission is really making a difference and we think it’s an outstanding contribution to the cause of Peace and stability in the world”.