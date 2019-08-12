Pakistan to continue moral,diplomatic support to Kashmiris: Firdous

SIALKOT, Aug 12 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Pakistan will continue to expose the evil face of India before the world, advocating the hapless Kashmiris to plead their case at international forums.

Talking to media, she said that Pakistan will continue giving its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people for resolving the long-standing Kashmir issue as per the United Nations resolutions.

Firdous appealed to the International human rights organizations to take notice of gross human rights violations in Kashmir at the hands of Indian occupation forces.