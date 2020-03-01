Pakistan to continue its role for establishing peace in Afghanistan: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, Mar 01 (APP):::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that the world had welcomed the peace accord between the United States (US) and Afghan Taliban at Doha.

Talking to the media persons at Koobay Chak here, she said that Pakistan would continue its role for establishing sustainable peace in Afghanistan in future.

She said the peace pact was a big news for Pakistani nation as it would bring sustainable peace in the region.

Dr Firdous said that Pakistan had always made efforts for establishing peace in Afghanistan and the world had also acknowledged it.

She regretted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had adopted and promoted aggressive and harsh aptitude towards the minorities, making the lives of Muslims, a living hell.

The special assistant said that over 900,000 personnel of Indian army were writing a black history of human rights violations, brutal killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiris these days, adding lockdown and state terrorism had been continuing in the occupied valley for past over 200 days.

She said that the nasty episode was enough to shake the conscience of the world.

“The whole of India is burning now, but the Indian state terrorism is not ending there,” she added.

Dr Firdous urged the media to play its constructive role in national development and prosperity. She said that despite financial hardship, reduction in petroleum products’ prices was a manifestation of the government’s commitment to provide relief to the public.

She said that the decrease in petroleum products’ prices would lead to drop in prices of all other commodities.

The prime minister had proved that he felt the pain of people and took keen interest in providing relief to them, she added.

Replying to a question, she said the Sharif brothers were busy in protecting businesses of their children while staying in London after getting relief from courts in the name of illness.

She said that Nawaz Sharif had not yet gone to hospital in London for his medical treatment.

She said: “The time has arrived now to bring this VIP prisoner back to Pakistan.”