Pakistan to continue facilitating repatriation of Afghan refugees: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan Monday said Pakistan would continue to play its role in facilitating a dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees.

Addressing the Refugees Summit Islamabad here, he said Pakistan had been hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the past 40 years. There was also need to work out effective migration strategies in collaboration with the global partners for the Afghan refugees, he added.

The conference titled “40 years of Afghan Refugees Presence in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity” was being jointly organized by the Government of Pakistan in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, Ministers and senior officials from across the globe, who have been supporting the Afghan refugees, had participated in the conference.

The conference was taking place at an important juncture when efforts at consolidating peace in Afghanistan were making progress.