Pakistan to continue check on financing nurturing act terror: Shamshad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 04 (APP):Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar Wednesday said Pakistan would continue to take steps with the spirit to check any sort of financing nurturing acts of terror.

The finance minister was talking to Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan, Yao Jing, who called on her at her office.

The minister briefly shared with the Chinese envoy Pakistan’s standpoint on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issues presented at the just concluded conference at Paris.

She said Pakistan strongly reiterated its commitment in taking all possible steps against terror financing and money laundering.

She said Pakistan had made countless sacrifices in the war on terror which had been recognized the world over.

During the meeting, they also discussed Pak-China economic cooperation in various sectors and also had exchange of views on projects being undertaken under the ambit of CPEC.

The minister highly appreciated the continued cooperation provided by China in economic development of the country.

Yao Jing said it was heartening to note Pakistan’s stance on FATF issues. He also expressed appreciation on the government’s resolve to strengthen economy in the face of some challenges.

He said China would always stand by Pakistan wherever and whenever needed. He assured the minister of his strong resolve for efforts aimed at keeping up the momentum of bilateral economic partnership.