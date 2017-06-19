Pakistan to be one of top three teams by 2019 WC: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Former Twenty Skipper Shahid Afridi

believes Pakistan has the ability to develop into one of the top

three teams by the time the 2019 World Cup to be played in England.

Pakistan thumped defending champions India by 180 runs to

clinch their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title on Sunday.

“This squad is built around exciting young talent and has an

astute and passionate leader in Sarfraz,” wrote Afridi in a column

for the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Afridi said the teams that might have taken Pakistan lightly

in CT would never dare to repeat such a mistake again and whatever

the lead-up to the 2019 World Cup may be like; Pakistan will be a

serious contender for the trophy,” he said.

He said Champions Trophy has been a memorable event and

Pakistani fans will remember it for a very long time indeed. “The

fans, especially youngsters, who saw the team dethrone India, will

be inspired to replicate the performances of their heroes in the

years to come,” he said.

The flamboyant cricketer, nicknamed ‘Boom Boom, further

insisted that just like the 1992 World Cup win gave Pakistan a new

generation of match winners, this Champions Trophy victory will also

put the country’s cricket back on track.

“The 1992 World Cup win gave us a new generation of match

winners and this win ranks very close to that, I am confident that

Pakistan cricket is back on track and we will see this team reach

some incredible highs in the years to come, especially if the team

continues to play with the kind of passion and commitment displayed

in this tournament,” Afridi said.

He said this is one victory that Pakistan fans will remember

for long. “The turnaround has left the world bewildered and has

brought a wave of ecstasy and unbridled joy for Pakistanis all

around the world.”

“As soon as the game ended, celebrations mirroring the 1992

World Cup and 2009 World T20 wins began across the country,” he

added.

“Sarfraz Ahmed-led side deserves to celebrate well beyond the

Eid festival next week as the players richly deserve their victory,”

he said.