Pakistan to be made abode of peace: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Sept 20 (APP): Interior Minister, Professor
Ahsan Iqbal said Wednesday that the government was committed to rid
the country from menace of terrorism and make it an abode of peace.
The Interior Minister, during a meeting with Governor Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa, Iqbal Zafar Jaghra said that due to the anti-terrorist
operations, the hideouts of terrorists were abolished in the province.
Both the dignitaries discussed law and order situation of KPK
and also talked about development projects being carried out in the
province, besides discussing strategies for promotion of sports
activities in KPK.
The Minister also visited the house of late Tehsildar Fawad
Ali who became victim of terrorism in Bajour and condoled with his
family, according to press statement issued here by the Ministry.
Ahsan Iqbal said that the sacrifices of martyrs would not go
waste, adding that the terrorists were scar in the face of Islam,
which is the religion of peace and harmony.
The federal minister visited Frontier Constabulary Training
School in Machni. He also visited the FC post which was attacked by
two suicide terrorists in March 2017, who were killed by FC personnel
prior to causing any huge damage.
The Interior Minister lauded the performance of FC and
directed for building walls around the training center.
The minister also assured the management of the FC Training
School of the support by the federal government for construction of
building for the Training Center.
It is pertinent to mention that Ahsan Iqbal is the first
minister to visit the forward FC posts and surroundings areas of KPK
province and Agencies.
