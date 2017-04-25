Pakistan to achieve socio-economic development goals: Anusha

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Minister for Information Technology, Anusha Rahman Tuesday said that Pakistan will continue support and assistance to initiatives aimed at achieving country’s shared goal of socio-economic development through safe and secure use of cyberspace.
She stated this while attending the United Nations Conference
on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) e-Commerce Week, in Geneva,
Switzerland being held from April 24 to 28, said a press release
received here.
The minister was participating in the Mini-Ministerial
Meeting, as a keynote speaker in the session titled “Assessing the
e-Trade Readiness of LDCs”, on the invitation of Secretary General
of the UNCTAD.
The E-Commerce Week was the premier event for the governments,
international organizations, the private sector and the civil
society to discuss e-commerce for development.
The event was being held under the theme “Towards Inclusive E-
Commerce”, and will include high-level debates on E-Commerce, the
digital economy and development.
Speaking as a Panelist in a session on “Cybersecurity and
Cybercrime: New Tools for Better Cyber Protection”, she said that
Pakistan has followed the policy of free flow of information and
open access to the internet.
The governments were to develop appropriate Cyber Governance
Policies, in order to create a secure cyber ecosystem, generate
adequate trust and confidence in ICT systems and transactions in
cyberspace and thereby enhance adoption of ICTs in all sectors of
the economy.
While chairing the session on “Inclusive Development and E-
Commerce: Case of China’, the minister highlighted that
transformation to “Digital Pakistan” was on the priority agenda of
the Government with special emphasis on ‘Bridging Broadband Divide’
to enable socio-economic development to spur economic growth.
ICT/Telecommunication infrastructure and commercial
communication services necessary for E-Commerce in Pakistan were
well developed, due to the progressive and future looking Policies
of Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.
Financial Inclusion Strategy of Pakistan has set target for
providing financial services access to 50 per cent of the adult
population by 2020.
The Minister of State was also expected to attend other
important sessions, events and will be holding bilateral meetings
with heads of leading technology companies and other dignitaries
during the e-Commerce Week.
