Pakistan thanks Turkey for raising Kashmir issue at UN

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 25 (APP):Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, a prominent Kashmiri leader and Secretary-General of World Kashmir Awareness Forum, also welcomed President Erdogan’s speech at the U.N.

“The people of Kashmir were heartened by President Tayyip Erdogan’s intervention during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly when he said, ‘The stability and prosperity of South Asia cannot be separated from the Kashmir issue’, he commented.

“This is the most practical, viable and sensible statement put forth by the President of Turkey,” Fai said.