Pakistan tells UN won’t be ‘scapegoat’ in Afghan war

UNITED NATIONS, United States, Sept 22, (APP/AFP): Pakistan refuses to be a “scapegoat” for Afghanistan’s bloodshed or to fight wars

for others, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the United Nations

on Thursday.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Abbasi did not explicitly criticize US President Donald Trump’s new strategy on Afghanistan but

made clear his displeasure with the renewed onus on Pakistan.

“Having suffered and sacrificed so much due to our role in the

global counter terrorism campaign, it is especially galling for Pakistan

to be blamed for the military or political stalemate in Afghanistan,”

Abbasi said.

“We are not prepared to be anyone’s scapegoat,” he said.

“What Pakistan is not prepared to do is to fight the Afghan war on

Pakistan’s soil. Nor can we endorse any failed strategy that will prolong and intensify the suffering of the people of Afghanistan and Pakistan and other regional countries,” he said.

Abbasi said that 27,000 Pakistanis had been killed by extremists since the launch of the US war on terror after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

He called for a priority on eliminating extremists, including from the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda, in Afghanistan but ultimately a political solution with the Taliban.

Trump, unveiling a new strategy last month, pledged to take a tougher line on Pakistan — making public what had long been more private US frustrations.

Trump has sent thousands more US troops into Afghanistan in a bid to defeat the Taliban, reversing his previous calls to end America’s longest-ever war.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in his own speech to the United Nations

appealed to Pakistan for dialogue, saying that the neighbors can work together to eliminate extremism.