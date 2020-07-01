Pakistan team’s training schedule in Worcester

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jul 01 (APP):Following testing negative for COVID-19, the Pakistan men’s national cricket team has begun training in Worcester ahead of their three Tests and three T2oIs against England in August-September.

The following is the side’s training schedule from Thursday 2nd July, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Wednesday.

2 July:

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time).

3 July:

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time).

5-6 July:

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will play a two-day inter-squad match, which will commence at 11am (local time).

7 July:

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will hold a three-hour-long training session, which will commence at 2pm (local time).

8 July:

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time).

9 July:

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time).

10 July:

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will have an optional training session from 10am-1pm (local time).

11-12 July:

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will play a two-day inter-squad match, which will commence at 10.30am (local time).

13 July:

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will travel to Derby.