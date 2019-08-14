Pakistan team to leave for China on Thursday for U15 Asian Baseball C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Pakistan team will leave for China on Thursday to take part in the 10th BFA Under-15 Asian Baseball Championship 2019 scheduled to be held in Shenzhen from August 19 to 25.

Besides Pakistan, Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Philippines are participating in the championship, a press release issued here Wednesday said.

The teams are divided into two groups. Group A includes China, Pakistan, Korea and Indonesia, while Group B comprises Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the Philippines.