KARACHI, Dec 23 (APP):The Pakistan team is set to perform
well during the World Throwball Championship to be played in
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from December 26 to 28.
This was stated by the captain of the Pakistan team, Shiraz
Asif, on Saturday.
Talking to APP from Malaysia, he said that every effort
would be made to attain success in the tournament for which the
team members were fully prepared and mentally fit.
Shiraz said that the prominent teams competing include
Malaysia, India and Sri Lanka.
” We will not take any encounter in the championship easy
and the practice matches here ahead of the mega event have
proved very beneficial’, he remarked.
`Inshallah, we will give the nation good news and excellent
result’, a confidence Shiraz stated.
He also thanked the national coaches- Rashida Gul, Adnan Khan,
Sufian Ahmed and Rashid Gul, for providing useful training to nine-
member Pakistan squad.
He said that taking part in the world championship would
provide exposure and experience to the Pakistan team.
Shiraz said that there is immense talent in Pakistan and our
youngsters need grooming to be able to attain excellence in this
game.
Pakistan team set to do well in World Throwball championship: Shiraz Asif
KARACHI, Dec 23 (APP):The Pakistan team is set to perform