Pakistan team has all elements to win big competition: Shahryar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman

Shahryar Khan has said that the current Pakistan team has all the elements to win a big competition.

After their winning streak in the last three matches, the Pakistani

players were in high spirits and determined to win the ICC Champions

Trophy and they were focused, confident and ready for the big match ahead,

he said.

He was speaking at a dinner jointly hosted by the Pakistan High

Commission London and the PCB in honour of the cricket team on Friday

night, a message received here from London on Saturday said.

Shahryar said the players were are giving their best in bowling,

batting and fielding.

He advised the team to remain disciplined, calm and composed to

achieve the desired results in the final match.

Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom,

thanked the team for lifting the morale of the nation by three consecutive victories against the formidable teams of Sri Lanka, South Africa and England. He wished them success in the final match.

The high commissioner said despite absence of international cricket in

Pakistan, “ours remains one of the best teams of the world” and urged the international cricket teams to come to Pakistan.

He also put emphasis on playing cricket among regional teams of South

Asia.

On this occasion, Najam Sethi asked the Pakistani media and general

public to support their team at this stage. He hoped that the team would give its best in the final.