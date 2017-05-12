Pakistan team announced for South Asian TT Championship in Sri Lanka

PESHAWAR, May 12 (APP): Pakistan team announced for the forthcoming South Asian Table Tennis Championship to be held in Sri Lanka from May 17-21.

The team will leave for Sri Lanka on May 16.

Talking to APP, Vice President Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Kifayat

Ullah said that eight members teams comprising Fahad Khawjah, hailing from District Chitral, Ubaid Shah (Kohat), Basit Ali (Swat) in Under-18 category, Shah Khan (Swat), Haseebur Rehman Khawjah (Chitral), in Under-15 category and Kainat (Peshawar) and Iqra (Chitral).

He expressed his satisfaction over the selection of Pakistan team as

all players are hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is a great honor

for the province. He said players from Swat, Chitral, Kohat and Peshawar have potential

to reach among the top South Asian countries.

He said the team have preparatory camp well before the selection and

among them top seven players including two female players Kainat and Iqra were

short-listed for the team. Kainat has also the honor of becoming the first KP girl to win

Asian Championship recently in New Delhi, India.

All the selected probables are in good form and hopefully they would

give good result like in the last year Championship.

In the last year South Asian Table Tennis Championship held in Karachi,

Pakistan bagged silver medal in doubles and team event while Fahad Khawaja won

bronze medal in individual team while Faizan Zahoor of Punjab won gold medal in

Under-15 category.