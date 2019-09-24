Pakistan taking steps to beat climate change, PM Khan tells UN’s climate summit

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 24 (APP):Pakistan is taking action aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions that fuel climate change, Prime Minister Imran Khan told UN’s Climate Action Summit on Monday,

“We are raising our ambition and acting in ways to help lower world Green House Gas numbers,” he said, speaking to dozens of Heads of State and Government, business leaders, and senior representatives from civil society from around the world, who lined up to promise far-reaching steps to beat climate change, at the day-long event, held at the UN’s New York headquarters.