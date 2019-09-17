Pakistan taking economic reforms, showing impressive performance: IMF

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):IMF’s Director Middle East and Central Asia Jihad Azour on Tuesday said Pakistan had showed impressive performance by carrying out economic reforms in accordance with the Extended Fund Facility of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“It is a new programme and it is important to give some time to the government for taking more reform measures to show good results,” Jihad said while addressing a press briefing here at the finance ministry.

Pakistan, he said, was trying to take number of reforms in various sectors of the economy.

“In fact the reform process started well ahead of the IMF programme wit Pakistan, which showed the seriousness of the government in achieving stability of the country’s economy.”