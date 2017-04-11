Pakistan takes all measures to flush out terrorism: Talal

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): PML-N Member of the National Assembly

Talal Chauhdry on Tuesday said that Pakistan had taken all important measures to flush out terrorism.

The country had given a lot of sacrifices in war against terrorism

and would not make any compromise on its solidarity, he said while

talking to a private news channel.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that India

could not establish its hegemony in the region by amassing heavy

weapons, huge population or relations with superpowers.

He said that India was not expecting any big decision regarding

Kulbushan Yadhav. “We have given a message to the world that

Pakistan will never compromise on the issue of terrorism,” he added.

To a question, he said that Pakistan wanted peaceful ties

with India but it should not be considered as its weakness.

To another question, he said that India was against China

Pakistan Economic Corridor while 52 countries had shown

interest in the gigantic project.