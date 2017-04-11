Pakistan takes all measures to flush out terrorism: Talal

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): PML-N Member of the National Assembly
Talal Chauhdry on Tuesday said that Pakistan had taken all important measures to flush out terrorism.
The country had given a lot of sacrifices in war against terrorism
and would not make any compromise on its solidarity, he said while
talking to a private news channel.
The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that India
could not establish its hegemony in the region by amassing heavy
weapons, huge population or relations with superpowers.
He said that India was not expecting any big decision regarding
Kulbushan Yadhav. “We have given a message to the world that
Pakistan will never compromise on the issue of terrorism,” he added.
To a question, he said that Pakistan wanted peaceful ties
with India but it should not be considered as its weakness.
To another question, he said that India was against China
Pakistan Economic Corridor while 52 countries had shown
interest in the gigantic project.
