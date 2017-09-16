Pakistan take off flying start in 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games

By Ijaz Ahmad Khan

ASHGABAT (TURKMENISTAN), Sept 16 (APP): Pakistan got a flying start

taking two silver and four bronze medals on the opening day of the

5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, which is going to be formally kicked off Sunday

with 65 participating countries across Asia and

over 6000 athletes are taking part in 21 different disciplines.

Pakistan is struggling behind Turkmenistan and Thailand in Jujitsu, a

Korean form of Martial Art by taking one silver and three bronze medals. Host

Turkmenistan got two gold medals and two silver medal, Thailand with two gold medal

and one silver and one bronze medal at second while Tajikistan with two bronze medal

at fourth and Vietnam with two bronze

medal at fifth.

The two early Game events Pakistan grabbed two silver and three bronze

medals in jujitsu, one bronze medal in traditional wrestling. The international Abu Hurrara

and Ammar in duo grabbed silver medals by defeating Tajikistan and tied with Thailand for

the silver medal on 80 points each which both teams stretched to golden point and

Pakistan pair – Ammar and Abu Hurrara claimed the golden point by grabbing silver medal

before losing the gold medal fight to host Turkmenistan.

In Women Duo show classic event Sonia Manzoor and Komal Emmanul

grabbed

bronze medals with Thailand won the gold medal and Turkmenistan took silver medal

respectively. Pakistan lost to Turkmenistan, Vietnam and defeated arch-rival India before

winning the bronze medal. In the Women Duo Show the same pair won the bronze

medal with Thailand won the gold medal and Turkmenistan won the silver medal and in

the mixed duo Classic Pakistan another pair of Shahbaz Nawaz Janjua and Rafique

Siddique lost to Turkmenistan and Thailand and recorded victory against Tajikistan by

winning bronze medal.

Pakistan also reached to the final of the Men Duo Show in Jujitsu and in

a position to win gold medal, the first it will be, if they would succeed

in beating Thailand but it is certain that Pakistan have a silver medal in the same event

either it won or lost.

In the traditional wrestling Ambareen Massih won bronze medal in 58kg

weight while her sister Humaira lost. The overall medal so far host Turkmenistan got

overall 10 medals, two gold, two silver and 6 bronze medal, followed by Thailand with

two four medals – two gold medal, one silver and one bronze medal while Pakistan

taking overall third position with five medals with one silver and four bronze medal,

Tajikistan struggling at fourth with six bronze medal and Uzbekistan remained at fifth

with 6 bronze medals and Iran at sixth with three bronze medal.

Talking to APP, both Abu Hurrara and Muhammad Ammar said that

“We prepared for one month rigorous training back home training for winning the gold

medal but we lost badly and just grabbed the silver medal”. “We both won five medals

for Pakistan since 2010 with three gold medal and two silver medals. We have a silver

medal in World Champion in 2015 besides getting the honor of qualifying for World

Games held in Poland this year.

Earlier, a smart 135-member contingent of Pakistan led by Chef de

Mission Amjad Ali Khan was warmly received with Turkmenistanian Olympic Officials. The

Turkmen children chanted slogans “long lasting Pakistan-Turkmenistan friendship” at the

newly constructed international airport like other 65 participating countries of Asia.

Pakistan is taking part in nine different Games comprising Athletic, Belt Wrestling, Free

Wrestling, Greco-Roman Wrestling, Traditional Wrestling, Tennis, Taekwondo,

Kick-Boxing, Weightlifting.

As far the opening ceremony all is set for much-anticipated event on

Sunday evening with Ashgabat is illuminated with multi-colours light, colourful fountains,

multi-banners inside the Olympic City and roads lead to the Olympic City.

In a media briefing Chairman Olympic Committee of Asia Charles Lo,

CEO Games James Bulley, Operation Manager Games Annasuket KAKAYAV informed that

all is set to open the most awaited Games and Turkmenistan is the

first Central Asian country to host any of the OCA event Turkmenistan’s President

Gurbanguly Berglimuhamedow along with other invited dignitaries including President of

Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain will formally grace the opening ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at the newly built Ashgabat Olympic Stadium.

The impressive venue located at the center of the complex is a one of a kind facility and

set to leave a long lasting legacy for Turkmen sports, especially as a football and athletics

venue. Starting with the 45,000 –seating Olympic Stadium, Ashgabat 2017 boasts some

truly impressive numbers, with a massive cast of characters, incredible feats of

engineering and infrastructure, intricate arrangements in catering, and a slew of other

preparations completed to accommodate the incoming athletes from Asia and Oceania.

There are 45 countries of Asia and 19 Oceana Countries, as well as one refugee team

competing under the Olympic banner – a first for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts

Games.

The number of sports slated for the Ashgabat 2017 program, including

everything from Belt Wrestling to Track Cycling, with four of those sports part of the

Olympic Games program. There are 351 medal events and a total of 1870 medals would

be awarded. A total of 15 different venues prepared according to international needs for

the competitions spread out across the 1.5 sqr-km Ashgabat Olympic Complex. Out of

the 15 venues 13 venues are newly built, state of the art facilities in par with the best in

the world, while two facilities have been fully upgraded for the Games. There are

700,000 numbers of tickets available for spectators to view the 220 sport sessions on

the Ashgabat 2017 program, with ticket costs between 7-10 TMT (US $3).

There will be 7000 young performers prepared for the most awaited

opening and closing ceremonies with 8000 devoted volunteers helping the visitors to this

beautiful Ashgabat City, famous at White Marbal City.