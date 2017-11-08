Pakistan supports UNESCO’s cultural initiative in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP):Secretary Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera represented Pakistan in the on-going 39th Session of UNESCO General Conference held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on Wednesday.

The Secretary attended the meetings of UNESCO’s Cultural Commission and Communication & Information Commission and took active part in the general debate held on the UNESCO’s programme cycle 2018-2021, the organizational working of the commissions and adoption of time table of work of the commission, a message received here from Paris said.

The Secretary noted that Pakistan was a land of ancient civilizations with a rich history and cultural diversity.

He was of the opinion that in addition to the six heritage sites which had already been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, there were number of other historical sites in Pakistan which had the potential to be included in the UNESCOs World Heritage list.

He also stressed the need to ensure respect for the intangible cultural heritage of the communities, groups and individuals and to create awareness and appreciation of these national treasures at the local, national and international levels.

The secretary also stated that the Government of Pakistan was fully committed to the safety of journalists and had initiated specific administrative and legislative measures to ensure press freedom and freedom of expression as guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.