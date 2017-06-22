Pakistan supports Turkey’s position on Cyprus, efforts against terrorism: COAS

ISTANBUL, June 22 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday called on Prime Minister of Turkey

Binali Yaldarim and thanked him on Turkish support to Pakistan on

various international fora.

The two discussed matters related to regional security and

commonality of challenges facing the two brotherly countries, an

Inter Services Public Relations press release said.

The Turkish Prime Minister appreciated the positive role

Pakistan has been playing in the region as well as in the larger

Muslim world.

He reiterated Turkish support for Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

Pakistan and Turkey shared the same stance on many issues and

Pakistan supported Turkey’s position on Cyprus as well as its

efforts against terrorism of all hue and colour, the COAS said.