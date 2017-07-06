Pakistan supports peace, stability in Afghanistan : Nasser

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): National Security Adviser, Lt. General
(Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua on Thursday said Pakistan supports peace
and stability in Afghanistan, stressing importance of resolving all
issues through political means.
He was talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan,
Thomas Drew, who called on him here. Deputy British High
Commissioner in India, Mr. Alex was also present.
Nasser Janjua appreciated United Kingdom’s (UK) role in
bringing Pakistan and Afghanistan closer.
Besides, matters pertaining to regional security and
stability, Pak-Afghan and Pak-India relations also came under
discussion. Both sides also exchanged views on precarious situation
in Indian occupied Kashmir and latest development there.
The Advisor said Pakistan envisages cordial relations with
all, particularly with neighbouring countries and highlighted
indigenous character of freedom struggle in Indian Occupied Kashmir.
He reiterated that Pakistan does not believe in militancy,
saying that Pakistan is committed to supporting right of self-
determination of the Kashmiri people by moral, political and
diplomatic means.
He suggested that UK and other major powers should closely
remain associated with the region to keep its strategic balance
intact.
Both sides agreed to enhance mutual cooperation to strengthen
existing bilateral relations.
