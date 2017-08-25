Pakistan suffered huge losses in war against terrorism: FO

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Pakistan’s sacrifices against terrorism are

worldwide recognized and Pakistan had lost over seventy thousand precious human lives besides suffering an economic loss of over $100 billion in the war against terrorism, Spokesperson of the foreign office said here on Friday.

During the weekly press briefing, the spokesperson, Nafees Zakaria said

that Pakistan remained committed in taking action against terrorists without any discrimination and the efforts to eradicate terrorism would continue.

Replying to a question, the spokesperson said the meeting of the

National Security Committee (NSC) had made a detail response regarding the new US strategy about Afghanistan and South Asia.

He said that the region of South Asia was fertile, full of human and

natural resources which was also the economic pivot for the entire world.

“We have already seen the emergence of new powers in the region,” he

added.

Referring to the visit of the US commander to South Waziristan, he said

that they all appreciated the efforts of Pakistan and its achievements against the scourge of terrorism, adding the country was lauded for restoring peace in the area.

He said that Pakistan had longstanding multidimensional relationship with the US.

He, however, added that various channels were being used to remove the differences between the two countries.

Replying to another question, he said, “We are sincerely playing our role to restore peace in Afghanistan.”

He said that Afghanistan was in turmoil over the last 40 years and Pakistan had extended all sorts of assistance and cooperation to international communities for resolving the Afghan conflict.

He said that Pakistan would benefit more from peaceful Afghanistan than any other country in the world.

Pakistan believed that Afghan-owned and Afghan-led political settlement for restoring long-lasting peace in the war-torn country, he added.

Nafees Zakaria said that Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the Foreign Minister, would soon visit the regional countries for bilateral consultations.

He said the continued change of the demography in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) was violations of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.