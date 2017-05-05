Pakistan Study Center on S&T established in China under Belt, Road Initiative

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Pakistan Study Center on Science & Technology and Economy has been established in China to develop an international think tank dedicated to research under Belt and Road Initiative.

The Centre has been established at Beijing Technology & Business University (BTBU) in collaboration with Pakistan’s embassy in China, this was informed during a visit of three-member delegation of senior scientists and researchers.

The researchers, comprising Dr. Tan Xiangyong, Dr Zhang Xiaotang, and Mr Luo Chaoneng on Friday visited Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (PCST) and met senior officers of Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

Chairman, PCST, Prof Anwar Gilani welcomed the delegation and briefed about mandate and activities of PCST.

On the occasion, Dr Tan Xiangyong, Chairman of Beijing Technology and Business University (BTBU), China highlighted purpose of their visit.

Dr Zhang Xiaotang, Director of Pakistan Study Center explained the aims of Center.The two sides also discussed areas of collaboration.

Joint Scientific Adviser MoST, Amjad Hussain said PCST and BTBU may carry out joint initiatives under 18th protocol for cooperation on S&T between Pakistan and China.

Later, Chairman PCST presented souvenir/shields to the delegates.