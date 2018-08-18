Pakistan strongly rebuts reports about Taliban fighters

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Pakistan strongly rejected reports alleging that some Taliban fighters involved in the Ghazni, Afghanistan attack were offered medical treatment in hospitals in Pakistan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saturday said.

A press release of the Foreign Office said, in response to a question, the spokesperson maintained that Afghanistan had not officially shared any information or evidence with Pakistan in this regard.

In the absence of official communications through regular channels established bilaterally, such reports could not be given any credence, and could only be viewed as malicious propaganda to vitiate the existing cooperation between the two countries, it added.