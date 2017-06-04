Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in UK

ISLAMABAD, June 4 (APP): Pakistan on Sunday strongly

condemned a terrorist attack in United Kingdom, which resulted

in killing of six people and injuries to dozen others.

These terrorist attacks are against human values and

deserve utmost condemnation in every possible way, said a

Foreign Office statement.

It said “The Government and the people of the Islamic

Republic Pakistan express their heartfelt sympathies and

deepest condolences to the Government and the people of

United Kingdom.”

“Our thoughts are with the victims of the attacks,

we pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and we stand

in solidarity with them in their hour of grief, ” it added.

It said “Terrorism is a global menace and as a common

challenge that it needs to be tackled with collective effort

and cooperation.”