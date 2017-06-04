ISLAMABAD, June 4 (APP): Pakistan on Sunday strongly
condemned a terrorist attack in United Kingdom, which resulted
in killing of six people and injuries to dozen others.
These terrorist attacks are against human values and
deserve utmost condemnation in every possible way, said a
Foreign Office statement.
It said “The Government and the people of the Islamic
Republic Pakistan express their heartfelt sympathies and
deepest condolences to the Government and the people of
United Kingdom.”
“Our thoughts are with the victims of the attacks,
we pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and we stand
in solidarity with them in their hour of grief, ” it added.
It said “Terrorism is a global menace and as a common
challenge that it needs to be tackled with collective effort
and cooperation.”
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in UK
ISLAMABAD, June 4 (APP): Pakistan on Sunday strongly