Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack in Kabul on Thursday, in which many precious human lives were lost and a number of innocent were injured.

We are grieved at the loss of precious lives in this dreadful terrorist attack and convey our deepest condolence and sympathies with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones.

We also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, Foreign Office said here in a statement.

Reiterating its strong condemnation of terrorism in all form and manifestations, Pakistan expresses solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in their fight against the menace of terrorism.We believe that concerted efforts by state and close cooperation