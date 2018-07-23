Pakistan strongly condemns suicide attack outside Kabul Airport

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at the Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul resulting in loss of several innocent lives and injuring many others.

“We express our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and pray to Almighty Allah for early recovery of the injured,” a statement released by the Foreign Office said.

“We express our support and solidarity with the people and Government of Afghanistan in this hour of grief,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations and the resolve to eliminate this menace,” he added.